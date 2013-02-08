© bellemedia-dreamstime.com Components | February 08, 2013
Renesas revises its forecast
Renesas has gone through some tough times lately – and the company still has some tough roads ahead as sales keep decreasing.
Background to the revision of full-year forecasts
As for the sales forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013 – net sales are expected to be JPY 770.0 billion (EUR 6.098 billion), JPY 50.0 billion (EUR 395,9 million) down from the previous forecast (announced on December 10, 2012).
Sales from semiconductors are expected to be JPY 711.0 billion (EUR 5,63 billion), JPY 49.0 billion (EUR 388 million) down from the previous forecast.
Sales from semiconductors for the three months ended December 31, 2012, were lower than the expectation. Mainly due to a decline in demand of semiconductors for automotive and industrial applications which were expected to recover the demand at certain level in the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013.
Also, semiconductors for consumer electronics whose sales were expected to be steady through a large-scale custom project, influenced by production decrease at customers due to the prolonged downturn of the global economy.
In addition to this, production decrease of automotive, electronic and other equipment for China also brought further impact on demand of semiconductors through the period. Moreover, the Group expects sales from semiconductors for the three months ending March 31, 2013 also to fall below its original expectation due to the same factors at the previous quarter.
For these reasons, the Group has made a downward revision to its forecasts for both net sales and sales from semiconductors. The Group expects the sales from three product areas; MCUs, Analog & Power Devices and SoC solutions; to be lower than the previous forecasts respectively.
