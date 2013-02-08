© ermess dreamstime.com Components | February 08, 2013
Micron samples single-sided DDR3 Dram Module
Micron Technology and TE Connectivity market a Single-Sided SODIMM and a low-profile single-sided DDR3 SODIMM connector solution.
Micron's Single-Sided SODIMM is available in a 4GB, single-rank, x8 configuration. In addition to a reduced height, this new module is built using 30nm DDR3L-RS components that consume less power in standby compared to standard DDR3. Additionally, Single-Sided SODIMMs are pin-to-pin compatible with current DDR3 modules, making them backward compatible with existing DDR3 SODIMM connectors.
"Given the depth and breadth of ultrathin devices currently on the market, coupled with consumer demands for sleek, lightweight designs, Micron's objective is to offer solutions that meet the specialized power, portability and battery life needs," said Kris Kido, Micron's Director of Business Development, Computing Devices. "Micron's unique Single-Sided SODIMM form factor meets those requirements and leads the way for future developments in this growing segment."
TE engineers designed the new single-sided DDR3 SODIMM connector to deliver peak performance with high-speed data applications. The connector features a 35 percent reduction in height, compared with similar low-profile connectors, which in turn, reduces the height of the end-product by 5 to 10 percent. It also reduces motherboard shadow area by nearly 156 mm2, or 312 mm2 for common dual-socket implementation. The DDR3 SODIMM connector accepts modules that meet JEDEC MO268 industry standards and is offered in both standard and reverse types.
"It's clear that we're seeing devices, ranging from Ultrabook™ devices to tablets, become increasingly thinner and sleeker," said Hook Chang, product manager, TE Consumer Devices. "In the past, the miniaturization of circuitry-powering device memory often compromised reliability. Our DDR3 SODIMM connector solves that problem, ensuring durable connectivity to optimize device functionality, speed and usability. Micron Technology shares our commitment to provide consumers with high-quality, reliable cost-effective solutions to maximize product performance."
Availability
Single-Sided SODIMM samples are available from Micron now, with mass production scheduled for Spring, 2013.
Single-Sided SODIMM connector samples are available from TE Connectivity now, with mass production scheduled for June, 2013.
