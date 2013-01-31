© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com Components | January 31, 2013
Xilinx stays a generation ahead
Xilinx announced three major milestones in the execution and introduction of its next generation 20nm All Programmable Devices.
The 20nm portfolio builds upon Xilinx breakthroughs proven at 28nm to provide an extra generation of system performance, lower power and programmable system integration. The 20nm portfolio will address a wide range of next generation systems and provides the most compelling programmable alternative ever to ASICs and ASSPs.
"Xilinx went 'all in' to move a generation ahead at 28nm, and is doing the same at 20nm to stay a generation ahead. We are on a very aggressive path to deliver our next generation design tools and devices into the hands of our customers," said Victor Peng, senior vice president, Programmable Platform Group at Xilinx.
First Design Tools for 20nm
The Xilinx Vivado Design Suite, the first SoC strength design suite for programmable devices, will support initial 20nm devices in March 2013. At 20nm, the design suite will further accelerate time to integration and implementation by 4x as well as deliver up to 50 percent power reduction and three speed grades of performance improvement.
First 20nm Product Tape Out
In the second quarter of 2013, Xilinx will tape out its first 20nm product on TSMC's 20SoC manufacturing process. Xilinx will be readying device samples this year for strategic customers who can begin implementing next-generation applications. Xilinx optimized its 20nm All Programmable portfolio to address the requirements of ever smarter, highly integrated, bandwidth hungry systems in wired and wireless networks, data centers, vision based systems, and other high performance applications.
First Ten Early Access Customers
Xilinx is now engaging with the first ten customers on 20nm architecture evaluations and implementation activities. With availability of documentation since November 2012, Xilinx has been working closely with an increasing number of strategic customers doing early design work. With the upcoming availability of design tools this quarter, the level of design activity will grow significantly.
"Xilinx went 'all in' to move a generation ahead at 28nm, and is doing the same at 20nm to stay a generation ahead. We are on a very aggressive path to deliver our next generation design tools and devices into the hands of our customers," said Victor Peng, senior vice president, Programmable Platform Group at Xilinx.
First Design Tools for 20nm
The Xilinx Vivado Design Suite, the first SoC strength design suite for programmable devices, will support initial 20nm devices in March 2013. At 20nm, the design suite will further accelerate time to integration and implementation by 4x as well as deliver up to 50 percent power reduction and three speed grades of performance improvement.
First 20nm Product Tape Out
In the second quarter of 2013, Xilinx will tape out its first 20nm product on TSMC's 20SoC manufacturing process. Xilinx will be readying device samples this year for strategic customers who can begin implementing next-generation applications. Xilinx optimized its 20nm All Programmable portfolio to address the requirements of ever smarter, highly integrated, bandwidth hungry systems in wired and wireless networks, data centers, vision based systems, and other high performance applications.
First Ten Early Access Customers
Xilinx is now engaging with the first ten customers on 20nm architecture evaluations and implementation activities. With availability of documentation since November 2012, Xilinx has been working closely with an increasing number of strategic customers doing early design work. With the upcoming availability of design tools this quarter, the level of design activity will grow significantly.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments