Arrow launches EMEA connector assembly facility

Arrow Electronics has opened a new connector assembly facility for its component customers in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

Situated in Venlo, Netherlands, the operation will support companies in the aerospace, defence and industrial sectors with made-to-order connectors and assemblies.



The facility is qualified to ISO9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and IECQ-CECC and can support standardized and customized configurations. Special handling, packaging, labelling, bar coding, kitting and control documentation is also available.



The European expansion is driven by the increasing demand for high reliability and ruggedized products for harsh environments in applications including process control, transportation, energy and medical equipment.