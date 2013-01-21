© beisea dreamstime.com Components | January 21, 2013
Worldwide PC Microprocessor Revenues in 2013 to Rise 1.6%
Worldwide revenues for microprocessors designed for mobile PCs, desktop PCs, and PC servers will grow 1.6% to $40.7 billion in 2013 according to the IDC.
The IDC report also forecasts that worldwide unit shipments for PC microprocessors will grow 3.2% to nearly 384 million units in 2013.
"Economic and technological inhibitors that took the PC microprocessor revenue down about 2.4% in 2012 will continue through the first half of 2013," said Shane Rau, vice president for PC and server semiconductor and enabling technologies research at IDC. "Macroeconomic uncertainty has forced OEM and IT customers to reduce orders and focus on execution, and reduce expectations after the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system in late October. Delays in PC purchases caused by Windows 8 and the encroachment of media tablets on low-end PCs have further cut into PC microprocessor demand growth."
For mobile PCs, the tablet versus PC competition in 2013 will establish for ensuing years a significant fault line in the PC client system and so the PC microprocessor space. On one side of this fault line will be x86- and ARM-based mobile PCs with 13.3-inch or smaller screens and Windows 8 targeted at low-power and productivity applications.
On the other side of this line will be x86-based mobile PCs with 14-inch and larger screens targeted at high performance applications. IDC estimates that 3.3% of mobile PC processors will be based on the ARM architecture by 2016.
For servers, the prospect of ARM processors encroachment on a market segment dominated by x86 processors is more distant than it is in the client space. While traditional x86 client PC microprocessors seem in a defensive position against ARM processors scaling in tablets and clamshell PCs, x86-based processors are scaling upwards and outwards in terms of performance and their application reach into high-end computing applications. IDC estimates that 3.2% of PC server processors will be based on the ARM architecture by 2016.
Long-Term Market Outlook
Worldwide PC microprocessor market revenue will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% for the period 2011 through 2016. Unit shipments will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% for the same period.
"For vendors of microprocessors and other PC technologies, the future belongs to those who can best execute on a vision of what computing ultimately should be and how users assess the value to them," added Rau. "Vendors should strive for an increased perception of value so systems can be sold on their utility and not merely their price. Such a transformation requires time for assessment and education along the value chain. It also requires sustained investments in the PC ecosystem distinct from the investments going into the hot tablet ecosystem."
"Economic and technological inhibitors that took the PC microprocessor revenue down about 2.4% in 2012 will continue through the first half of 2013," said Shane Rau, vice president for PC and server semiconductor and enabling technologies research at IDC. "Macroeconomic uncertainty has forced OEM and IT customers to reduce orders and focus on execution, and reduce expectations after the launch of Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system in late October. Delays in PC purchases caused by Windows 8 and the encroachment of media tablets on low-end PCs have further cut into PC microprocessor demand growth."
For mobile PCs, the tablet versus PC competition in 2013 will establish for ensuing years a significant fault line in the PC client system and so the PC microprocessor space. On one side of this fault line will be x86- and ARM-based mobile PCs with 13.3-inch or smaller screens and Windows 8 targeted at low-power and productivity applications.
On the other side of this line will be x86-based mobile PCs with 14-inch and larger screens targeted at high performance applications. IDC estimates that 3.3% of mobile PC processors will be based on the ARM architecture by 2016.
For servers, the prospect of ARM processors encroachment on a market segment dominated by x86 processors is more distant than it is in the client space. While traditional x86 client PC microprocessors seem in a defensive position against ARM processors scaling in tablets and clamshell PCs, x86-based processors are scaling upwards and outwards in terms of performance and their application reach into high-end computing applications. IDC estimates that 3.2% of PC server processors will be based on the ARM architecture by 2016.
Long-Term Market Outlook
Worldwide PC microprocessor market revenue will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% for the period 2011 through 2016. Unit shipments will grow at a CAGR of 3.2% for the same period.
"For vendors of microprocessors and other PC technologies, the future belongs to those who can best execute on a vision of what computing ultimately should be and how users assess the value to them," added Rau. "Vendors should strive for an increased perception of value so systems can be sold on their utility and not merely their price. Such a transformation requires time for assessment and education along the value chain. It also requires sustained investments in the PC ecosystem distinct from the investments going into the hot tablet ecosystem."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments