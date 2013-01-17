© cumypah dreamstime.com

u-blox 3G module certified by SK Telecom

u-blox has received approval for its LISA-U110 UMTS/HSPA wireless module from SK Telecom, one of Korea’s largest mobile telecom operators.

“We are very pleased that SK Telecom has chosen to work with us on this 3G approval. Our compact and high-speed LISA 3G module is a perfect fit with their strategy to provide converged wireless services supporting entertainment, business and financial applications. Our local support in Korea was a key factor in obtaining this certification” said Samuel Ji, u-blox Country Manager, Korea.



The LISA-U110 is an embedded wireless UMTS/HSPA module delivering high data-rates in 3G networks intended for consumer, automotive and industrial applications. For telematics applications, the series provides easy integration with u-blox GPS, GLONASS and QZSS receivers.



Features include compatibility with quad-band GPRS/EDGE, low power (idle mode less than 2 mA) and operating temperature -40 to +85 deg. Celsius. RIL software for Android and Embedded Windows is available free of charge.