Ultra gets upgrade from Korea

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems has been awarded a contract to upgrade LFHUSS for Korea.

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Agency for Defense Development (ADD) of the Republic of Korea. Under the contract, UEMS will implement the first phase of a multi-phase project to upgrade the Low Frequency High-Power Underwater Sound Source (LFHUSS) system that the company previously delivered to the ADD.



"We have been very pleased with the performance and reliability of UEMS's low frequency system. The system was designed for technology insertion. The upgrades to be implemented by UEMS will deliver the state of the art performance essential to ADD's advanced research in underwater surveillance and anti-submarine warfare" stated Yonggon Lee, Senior Researcher at ADD.



According to Dan Simard, UEMS's Director Business Development, "We value our relationships with defence laboratories around the world and are privileged to have the ADD as a strategic customer. The agency's thought leadership in underwater technology contributes to our capability to deliver the most advanced sonars in the world."