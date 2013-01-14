© alexan24 dreamstime.com

FPC receives initial mass production order from CrucialTec

Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has received an order for 100,000 units of its swipe sensor technology, for delivery in January 2013

The volume will cover the initial pilot run for mobile phones in Japan scheduled for launch in the second quarter of 2013. Larger orders for the second-quarter launch are expected from April and onwards.



“The timing of this initial mass production order is earlier than we had expected in our most optimistic forecast and confirms that the launch of our technology in Japanese mobile phones is progressing according to plan” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.