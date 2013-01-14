© ermess dreamstime.com

Fewer than expected want an iPhone5

Is the dream of eternal success already over? Apple, according to a newspaper report, reduced the component orders for its new iPhone 5 because of lower demand.

For the current quarter, only half as many screens have been ordered as originally planned, according to the Wall Street Journal. As for other components, the order numbers were scaled back too.



Reports of lowered Apple orders surface every now and again. This time however, the Wall Street Journal refers back to informed people and links the decline directly attributed to a weaker than expected demand.



Apple will present its new financial figures on the 23 of January.



Several analyst reports claim that Apple has a market share of around 15 percent.