© corepics vof dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2013
Broadcom powers Android 4.0 Set-top Box
Broadcom reports on the successful integration of Google Mobile Services with Android ICS on the Samsung Electronics SMT-E5015 Smart TV set-top box (STB), based on the Broadcom BCM7356 satellite STB system-on-a-chip (SoC).
"With the addition of Google Services, we are demonstrating our commitment in leading the industry to deploy entirely new connected TV applications and content to our subscribers," said Mr. JG Choe, Korea Telecom Deputy General Manager. "Being able to support Android 4.0 on Samsung Electronics' Smart TV set-top box enables us to bring an exciting range of previously mobile-only services to the TV."
To enhance the functionality of standard Android devices, Samsung Electronics' Smart TV STB met the additional stringent Compatibility and GMS Test Suites (CTS/GTS) for support of Google Mobile Service (GMS) on KT's Olleh TV Skylife (OTS) service.
"We are pleased to pass this important milestone. The close cooperation and support from Broadcom and Google was integral to this success," said Mr. ID Ham, Samsung Electronics, Vice President of STB SW R&D Leader. "Our Smart TV set-top box based on Android can now give operators like KT another exciting way to deliver a rich, interactive digital TV experience to their customers."
"This is a significant accomplishment in the development and deployment of new TV entertainment programming and services," said Dan Marotta, Broadcom Executive Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Communications Group. "With a high level of focus and commitment by the Android teams at Samsung Electronics and Google, we were able to achieve the industry's first integration of GMS services on an Android set-top box. We are committed to further development of features and capabilities in our set-top box platforms to power the next generation of connected home devices."
Availability
Broadcom is currently shipping the BCM7356 hybrid IP/satellite set-top box solution in high volume production.
To enhance the functionality of standard Android devices, Samsung Electronics' Smart TV STB met the additional stringent Compatibility and GMS Test Suites (CTS/GTS) for support of Google Mobile Service (GMS) on KT's Olleh TV Skylife (OTS) service.
"We are pleased to pass this important milestone. The close cooperation and support from Broadcom and Google was integral to this success," said Mr. ID Ham, Samsung Electronics, Vice President of STB SW R&D Leader. "Our Smart TV set-top box based on Android can now give operators like KT another exciting way to deliver a rich, interactive digital TV experience to their customers."
"This is a significant accomplishment in the development and deployment of new TV entertainment programming and services," said Dan Marotta, Broadcom Executive Vice President and General Manager, Broadband Communications Group. "With a high level of focus and commitment by the Android teams at Samsung Electronics and Google, we were able to achieve the industry's first integration of GMS services on an Android set-top box. We are committed to further development of features and capabilities in our set-top box platforms to power the next generation of connected home devices."
Availability
Broadcom is currently shipping the BCM7356 hybrid IP/satellite set-top box solution in high volume production.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments