Belden's Thermax and Raydex businesses sold for $265 million

Belden Inc. has announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Thermax and Raydex businesses, serving the aerospace and defense industry, to Carlisle Companies Incorporated for approximately $265 million.

“I’m pleased to announce the closure of this sale and look forward to the continuing transformation taking place here at Belden. We have already identified attractive opportunities for these proceeds in both the acquisition of PPC and the ongoing repurchase of Belden stock,” said John Stroup, Belden’s President and CEO.