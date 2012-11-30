© photong dreamstime.com Components | November 30, 2012
Enpirion partners with Future Electronics
Enpirion and Future Electronics have partnered on distributing PowerSoC DC-DC converters worldwide.
The newly released EL700 family is a low power fully-integrated PowerSoC family based on electroplated wafer level magnetics. The EL700 family delivers low cost, low power point-of-load DC-DC conversion at a record-breaking 18 MHz switching frequency for ultra-low ripple. Compared to an LDO, the EL711 and EL712 improve power conversion efficiency up to 40 points, with efficiency of up to 90 percent.
The 1A and 1.5A switch-mode DC-DC converters support an input voltage range of 2.65V to 5.5V and are true Enpirion PowerSoCs: In a form factor of only 42mm², they monolithically integrate MOSFET switches, controller circuits, compensation, and a tiny silicon inductor. With an ultra-fast transient response, the EL711 meets the demand of high performance digital ASICs, DSPs, and FPGA cores found in a broad range of applications.
“We are happy to partner with Enpirion to offer the EL700 family to the market,” say Dan Casey, Executive Vice President at Future Electronics. “Future prides itself of offering its customer a complete breadth of electronics components while focused on enabling fastest time to market solutions such as Enpirion’s PowerSoC DC-DC converter solutions.”
The EL711 PowerSoC comes in a 3 x 4.5 x 0.9 mm DFN package. It is pin-compatible to the 1.5A switch-mode DC-DC converter EL712. Both devices can be used as an economical replacement of low drop-out regulators.
Price and Availability
The EL711 and EL712 are available exclusively from Future Electronics. The EL711 is priced at $0.57 in volumes of 1k units. The EL712 will be available in Q1-13. Future Electronics also offers evaluation boards for Enpirion products.
