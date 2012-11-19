© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com Components | November 19, 2012
DigitalOptics plans workforce reduction of 40%
Tessera subsidiary, DigitalOptics Corporation (DOC) will focus its efforts on its core MEMS camera module business and plans to reduce its workforce.
DOC plans to reduce its workforce — not including those related to manufacturing operations in Zhuhai, China — by up to 40%. These actions could result in annualized operating expense savings of between $15 million and $18 million by the second quarter of 2013.
"Our goal at DOC is to become a significant supplier of next generation camera modules for mobile phones," said Robert A. Young, president and chief executive officer of Tessera Technologies, Inc. "Camera module features and functions have increasing importance to consumers in the mobile phone market. The changes announced today will focus DOC on that market and are an important part of driving the business towards profitability."
As part of this process DOC plans to cease operations at its facility in Tel Aviv, Israel and to pursue a possible sale of, or other strategic alternatives for, its facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. These two facilities are not central to the MEMS camera module opportunity. Given full effect, the planned actions would reduce the non-Zhuhai workforce of 450 by approximately 180 employees.
DOC anticipates that the staff reductions and facility dispositions will be spread over the next two to three quarters to ensure continuity in the business as well as compliance with relevant legal requirements. In connection with these actions, the Company expects to incur charges of approximately $4 million to$5 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $1 million to $2 million in the first quarter of 2013, not including any tax related charges or potential charges associated with the disposition of the Charlotte facility.
