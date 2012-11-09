© michal mrozek dreamstime.com Components | November 09, 2012
Infineon extends CoolMOS MOSFET Portfolio
Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new 600V CoolMOS P6 MOSFET product family.
P6 technology provides high performance in hard and soft switching PFC (Power Factor Correction) and PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation) topologies in applications such as Server, Telecom Rectifier, PC Silverbox and Gaming Consoles. Moreover, with its granular portfolio, the CoolMOS™ P6 family of products offers the best price/performance ratio of any Superjunction MOSFET technology available on the market today.
“With the new and highly innovative CoolMOS P6 technology, Infineon has created a path for our customers towards both very high conversion efficiency as well as shorter system development times,” said Jan-Willem Reynaerts, Product Segment Head of High Voltage Power Conversion at Infineon Technologies. “The unique combination of P6 product characteristics with field-proven CoolMOS quality and reliability strengthens Infineon’s leadership in power conversion.”
CoolMOS P6 provides improved efficiency especially in light load conditions due to its low gate charge (Qg). The product family also features a higher threshold voltage (Vth) which results in earlier turn-off behavior for better efficiency in soft switching applications. The robust body diode allows the use of P6 not only in hard switching PFC stages but also in soft switching PWM (eg. LLC) stages.
Optimized integrated Gate Resistor (Rg) values ensure an optimum balance between efficiency and ease of use as well as good controllability of the switching behavior. The increased voltage slope (dv/dt) compared to previous technologies assures high robustness and better switching efficiency.
Availability
Samples of the 600V CoolMOS P6 products are available Q4 2012. First OEM ramp-ups are expected Q1/2013.
“With the new and highly innovative CoolMOS P6 technology, Infineon has created a path for our customers towards both very high conversion efficiency as well as shorter system development times,” said Jan-Willem Reynaerts, Product Segment Head of High Voltage Power Conversion at Infineon Technologies. “The unique combination of P6 product characteristics with field-proven CoolMOS quality and reliability strengthens Infineon’s leadership in power conversion.”
CoolMOS P6 provides improved efficiency especially in light load conditions due to its low gate charge (Qg). The product family also features a higher threshold voltage (Vth) which results in earlier turn-off behavior for better efficiency in soft switching applications. The robust body diode allows the use of P6 not only in hard switching PFC stages but also in soft switching PWM (eg. LLC) stages.
Optimized integrated Gate Resistor (Rg) values ensure an optimum balance between efficiency and ease of use as well as good controllability of the switching behavior. The increased voltage slope (dv/dt) compared to previous technologies assures high robustness and better switching efficiency.
Availability
Samples of the 600V CoolMOS P6 products are available Q4 2012. First OEM ramp-ups are expected Q1/2013.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments