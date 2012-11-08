© corepics vof dreamstime.com Components | November 08, 2012
Mobile DRAM growth pushed to 15.4% in 3Q
The decline of the PC industry has led to decreased revenue for DRAM makers worldwide.
As a result, top-tier memory makers are aggressively expanding in the mobile DRAM sector, and mobile DRAM output is expected to account for 21% of total DRAM production this year, and nearly 30% in 2013. Benefitting from strong smartphone sales and new tablets hitting the market in the third quarter, mobile DRAM shipments are on the rise, and revenue has seen 15.4% growth since the previous quarter.
The mobile DRAM revenue ranking results are similar to last quarter’s, with Samsung and SK Hynix taking 70% of the global market. Elpida, however, has seen a revenue surge due to increased orders from Apple.
Samsung Still Takes the Crown, SK Hynix’s Mobile DRAM Revenue Over 30%
As Samsung’s own smartphone brand is already number one in global shipments, with a stable outlet for its mobile DRAM products, Samsung’s mobile memory market share rose slightly in the third quarter, to 52.3%. Mobile DRAM output accounts for approximately 45% of the Korean maker’s total memory revenue, the highest ratio of all Samsung’s memory products.
SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM market share increased to 21.2% in the third quarter. SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM accounts for 32% of total memory revenue. The Korean maker benefitted from the legal disputes between Apple and Samsung, as Apple increased orders with SK Hynix.
Strong iPhone 5 shipments and increasing demand from low to mid-level smartphones have resulted in SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM revenue growing by more than 30% in the third quarter, giving the supplier even more comprehensive product lines.
With Boost from Apple, Elpida Close Behind SK Hynix
Elpida’s mobile DRAM market share was 20.8% for the third quarter. While still in third place, the Japanese manufacturer saw the largest revenue increase of all suppliers this quarter, largely due to orders from Apple. As the iPhone 5’s memory is increased to 8Gb and the new iPad mini has hit the market, Elpida will likely continue to enjoy the revenue surge for some time.
Micron’s mobile DRAM market share was 4.2%, with mobile memory revenue falling by 27.2% compared to the previous quarter. Currently, volume production has begun for Micron’s 30nm LPDDR2 products, and revenue should see a boost next year as the merger with Elpida is complete.
Taiwanese Suppliers Restructuring; Product Selection and Cost Control Keys Profitability
Winbond’s mobile DRAM revenue ratio was roughly the same as in the previous quarter, although market share fell by 1.3%. Nanya has announced it will gradually back out of the commodity DRAM market to become a specialty DRAM manufacturer.
The supplier is also making plans for mobile DRAM production; although Nanya’s 30nm LPDDR2 is ready for volume production, to avoid having to compete against major international makers, in the early stages Nanya will focus mainly on manufacturing low to medium-density mobile DRAM products, hoping to profit from non-mainstream products.
The mobile DRAM revenue ranking results are similar to last quarter’s, with Samsung and SK Hynix taking 70% of the global market. Elpida, however, has seen a revenue surge due to increased orders from Apple.
Samsung Still Takes the Crown, SK Hynix’s Mobile DRAM Revenue Over 30%
As Samsung’s own smartphone brand is already number one in global shipments, with a stable outlet for its mobile DRAM products, Samsung’s mobile memory market share rose slightly in the third quarter, to 52.3%. Mobile DRAM output accounts for approximately 45% of the Korean maker’s total memory revenue, the highest ratio of all Samsung’s memory products.
SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM market share increased to 21.2% in the third quarter. SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM accounts for 32% of total memory revenue. The Korean maker benefitted from the legal disputes between Apple and Samsung, as Apple increased orders with SK Hynix.
Strong iPhone 5 shipments and increasing demand from low to mid-level smartphones have resulted in SK Hynix’s mobile DRAM revenue growing by more than 30% in the third quarter, giving the supplier even more comprehensive product lines.
With Boost from Apple, Elpida Close Behind SK Hynix
Elpida’s mobile DRAM market share was 20.8% for the third quarter. While still in third place, the Japanese manufacturer saw the largest revenue increase of all suppliers this quarter, largely due to orders from Apple. As the iPhone 5’s memory is increased to 8Gb and the new iPad mini has hit the market, Elpida will likely continue to enjoy the revenue surge for some time.
Micron’s mobile DRAM market share was 4.2%, with mobile memory revenue falling by 27.2% compared to the previous quarter. Currently, volume production has begun for Micron’s 30nm LPDDR2 products, and revenue should see a boost next year as the merger with Elpida is complete.
Taiwanese Suppliers Restructuring; Product Selection and Cost Control Keys Profitability
Winbond’s mobile DRAM revenue ratio was roughly the same as in the previous quarter, although market share fell by 1.3%. Nanya has announced it will gradually back out of the commodity DRAM market to become a specialty DRAM manufacturer.
The supplier is also making plans for mobile DRAM production; although Nanya’s 30nm LPDDR2 is ready for volume production, to avoid having to compete against major international makers, in the early stages Nanya will focus mainly on manufacturing low to medium-density mobile DRAM products, hoping to profit from non-mainstream products.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments