Net loss, but revenue up for Inphi i 3Q
Inphi reported revenue for the third quarter of 2012 (ended September 30, 2012) to be at USD 24.8 million, up 50% from USD 16.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2011.
This was also up 6% sequentially compared to $23.3 million reported for the second quarter of 2012.
Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2012 was 64.7% of revenue, compared with 64.3% of revenue for the second quarter of 2012 and 60.1% of revenue for the third quarter of 2011.
GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2012 was $1.1 million, or ($0.04) per diluted common share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.06) per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2012 and a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.10) per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2011.
"Inphi delivered a record $24.8 million in revenue for the third quarter," said Ford Tamer, President and CEO of Inphi. "In spite of the near-term market weakness, our latest technologies are building important design wins with key customers and we remain optimistic about the company's continued prospects for growth."
Nine Months 2012 Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2012, revenue was $68.3 million, compared with $62.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2011. GAAP net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2012 was $4.1 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, on approximately 28.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
This compared with GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, on approximately 29.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2011.
Non-GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2012 was $4.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding. This compared with non-GAAP net income of $7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2011, or $0.24 per diluted weighted average common share outstanding.'
Business Outlook
Based on a slowing macroeconomic environment for Server markets, we expect our revenues to be down 3% -- 12% for Q4 2012, resulting in $ 22.9 million at the midpoint -- plus or minus $ 1 million.
GAAP net loss, which includes non-cash stock based compensation expense, is expected to be a loss of $1.3 million to $2.3 million, or ($0.04) to ($0.08) per diluted common share on an estimated 30 million fully diluted common shares.
Non-GAAP net income, excluding stock-based compensation expense, is expected to be between $0.1 million and $1.1 million, or $0.00 - $0.04 per diluted common share.
