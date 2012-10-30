© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Components | October 30, 2012
TI enters JESD204B market
Texas Instruments introduced a pair of devices supporting the JEDEC JESD204B serial interface standard for data converters.
The ADS42JB69 is claimed to be the industry's first dual-channel, 16-bit analog-to-digital converter (ADC) featuring the JESD204B interface and is also the fastest at 250 MSPS. The LMK04828 is a high-performance clock jitter cleaner and is the first to support JESD204B clocking.
For designs requiring a traditional parallel interface, the company also introduced the ADS42LB69, ta fast dual, 16-bit ADC at 250 MSPS featuring an LVDS interface.
JESD204B is an industry-standard serial communications link that simplifies the digital data interface between data converters and other devices, such as FPGAs, DSPs and ASICs. The standard reduces the routing between devices, slashing input/output and board space requirements for applications, such as wireless communications, test and measurement, and defense and aerospace.
The ADS42JB69 maximizes flexibility in system design, because it is the only 16-bit ADC incorporating all three JESD204B subclasses, 0, 1 and 2, allowing multi-device synchronization between data converters. The ADS42JB69 also supports the new JESD204B standard for deterministic latency, which provides fixed transmission delay with or without the use of an external timing signal. The device is also compatible with the existing JESD204A standard.
Availability, packaging and pricing
Samples of the 16-bit ADS42JB69 (JESD204B) and ADS42LB69 (LVDS), and 14-bit ADS42JB49 (JESD204B) and ADS42LB49 (LVDS) are all available in a 9-mm by 9-mm QFN package. Production quantities are expected in 2Q 2013 with 1,000-unit budgetary pricing of US$185 for the ADS42JB69 and ADS42LB69 and US$125 for the ADS42JB49 and ADS42LB49.
Samples of the LMK04828 are available in a 9-mm by 9-mm QFN package. Production quantities will be available in 1Q 2013 for a suggested retail price of US$11.20 in 1,000-unit quantities. For systems requiring VCOs operating at 1.9 GHz or 2.5 GHz, the LMK04826 will be sampling in early 1Q 2013 with production quantities available later in the quarter for US$11.20 in 1,000-unit quantities.
For designs requiring a traditional parallel interface, the company also introduced the ADS42LB69, ta fast dual, 16-bit ADC at 250 MSPS featuring an LVDS interface.
JESD204B is an industry-standard serial communications link that simplifies the digital data interface between data converters and other devices, such as FPGAs, DSPs and ASICs. The standard reduces the routing between devices, slashing input/output and board space requirements for applications, such as wireless communications, test and measurement, and defense and aerospace.
The ADS42JB69 maximizes flexibility in system design, because it is the only 16-bit ADC incorporating all three JESD204B subclasses, 0, 1 and 2, allowing multi-device synchronization between data converters. The ADS42JB69 also supports the new JESD204B standard for deterministic latency, which provides fixed transmission delay with or without the use of an external timing signal. The device is also compatible with the existing JESD204A standard.
Availability, packaging and pricing
Samples of the 16-bit ADS42JB69 (JESD204B) and ADS42LB69 (LVDS), and 14-bit ADS42JB49 (JESD204B) and ADS42LB49 (LVDS) are all available in a 9-mm by 9-mm QFN package. Production quantities are expected in 2Q 2013 with 1,000-unit budgetary pricing of US$185 for the ADS42JB69 and ADS42LB69 and US$125 for the ADS42JB49 and ADS42LB49.
Samples of the LMK04828 are available in a 9-mm by 9-mm QFN package. Production quantities will be available in 1Q 2013 for a suggested retail price of US$11.20 in 1,000-unit quantities. For systems requiring VCOs operating at 1.9 GHz or 2.5 GHz, the LMK04826 will be sampling in early 1Q 2013 with production quantities available later in the quarter for US$11.20 in 1,000-unit quantities.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments