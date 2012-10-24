© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Semi sales increase 9% YoY in China

According to a recent CSIA report, 2011 sales of integrated circuits (ICs) in China reached 157.22 billion RMB (roughly USD 24 billion USD), a year-on-year increase of 9.2 percent.

Furthermore, from 2001 to 2011, China has registered 161,311 publicly available IC-related design, manufacturing, packaging and testing patents, a year-on-year increase of 20 percent. In 2011, China registered 24,827 IC-related patents, compared to 3194 in 2001.



In 2011, domestic Chinese patent holders accounted for over 72 percent of filings, compared to 24 percent in 2001. This constitutes a significant increase in both the raw number of IC-related patents in China, as well as the percentage of filings from local rights holders.



The report indicates significant progress has yet to be made toward some of China’s important industrial policy goals for its semiconductor industry, including satisfying 30 percent of domestic demand with local products by 2015, as stipulated by the 12th Five Year Plan for the Semiconductor Industry, or marketization of a China-developed CPU.