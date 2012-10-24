© fotosonar dreamstime.com Components | October 24, 2012
STMicro swings to loss
STMicroelectronics N.V. reported - for the fourth consecutive quarter - a loss of USD 478 million.
Revenue fell 11% to USD 2.17 billion, in line with the USD 2.14 - 2.27 billion that the company predicted in July.
Automotive (APG) third quarter net revenues decreased 3.1% sequentially, mainly due to weak market trends. APG third quarter operating margin was 8.6%, compared to 9.4% in the prior quarter.
Analog, MEMS and Microcontrollers (AMM) third quarter net revenues increased 3.9% sequentially driven by analog and microcontroller applications. AMM operating margin was 12.6% in the 2012 third quarter, stable compared to the prior quarter.
Digital third quarter net revenues decreased 7.8% sequentially principally due to weak demand from specific Imaging customers leading to a sequential revenue decrease of the Imaging, Bi-CMOS ASIC and Silicon Photonics (IBP) division to $85 million from $124 million in the previous quarter. Digital operating loss was reduced to negative $30 million in the 2012 third quarter, compared to a loss of $36 million in the prior quarter.
Power Discrete (PDP) third quarter net revenues increased 5.2% sequentially due to higher demand for Power MOSFET and IGBT. PDP operating margin increased to 6.4% in the 2012 third quarter compared to 1.6% in the prior quarter.
Wireless net revenues in the third quarter increased 4.3% compared to the prior quarter reflecting ST-Ericsson’s continued ramp of NovaThor platforms as well as revenues from IP licensing. Wireless operating loss was $184 million in the third quarter, or $98 million after considering non-controlling interest, compared to a loss of $240 million, or $113 million after considering non-controlling interest, in the prior quarter.
President and CEO Carlo Bozotti commented:
“Our third quarter revenue and gross margin results delivered sequential improvements. Overall, the strength of our product portfolio enabled us to manage the current weak demand environment. As anticipated, we benefited from the revenue growth of our MEMS, microcontrollers, Power MOSFET and IGBT businesses, which continue to expand into new applications, and we continue to strengthen relationships with key market leaders, such as Audi and Samsung. ST’s wholly-owned businesses operating margin improved, on a sequential basis, to 5.8%, mainly driven by improvements in our Power Discrete (PDP) segment."
“We have already been taking a number of important steps to advance our key priorities. In December, we will present our new strategic plan which will accelerate the roadmap towards our previously announced financial model and ensure the future success of both our Analog and Digital businesses and, therefore, of our company as a whole."
“Through this process we are progressing in moving our digital businesses towards self-sustainability and we are announcing today a new $150 million annual savings plan at the ST level: a part of the savings coming from the identified initiatives to leverage on the synergies of our Unified Processing Platform approach announced in April, and the remainder of the savings coming from other new initiatives, such as efficiencies in our process technology development model and expenses related to design outsourcing."
“Our Wireless segment delivered strong progress during the third quarter; however, the segment’s operating loss and negative cash flows still remain significant. As part of our annual impairment test and based upon our assessment of the Wireless segment plan, updated in Q3 2012, and the evolving dynamics of the smartphone industry, we posted a non-cash charge of $690 million. This charge reflects our current best estimate of the fair market value of our Wireless business.”
Outlook
The Company expects fourth quarter 2012 revenues sequential evolution to be in the range of about -5% to +2%. Reflecting significantly higher unsaturation charges compared to the third quarter, gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be about 32.0%, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Automotive (APG) third quarter net revenues decreased 3.1% sequentially, mainly due to weak market trends. APG third quarter operating margin was 8.6%, compared to 9.4% in the prior quarter.
Analog, MEMS and Microcontrollers (AMM) third quarter net revenues increased 3.9% sequentially driven by analog and microcontroller applications. AMM operating margin was 12.6% in the 2012 third quarter, stable compared to the prior quarter.
Digital third quarter net revenues decreased 7.8% sequentially principally due to weak demand from specific Imaging customers leading to a sequential revenue decrease of the Imaging, Bi-CMOS ASIC and Silicon Photonics (IBP) division to $85 million from $124 million in the previous quarter. Digital operating loss was reduced to negative $30 million in the 2012 third quarter, compared to a loss of $36 million in the prior quarter.
Power Discrete (PDP) third quarter net revenues increased 5.2% sequentially due to higher demand for Power MOSFET and IGBT. PDP operating margin increased to 6.4% in the 2012 third quarter compared to 1.6% in the prior quarter.
Wireless net revenues in the third quarter increased 4.3% compared to the prior quarter reflecting ST-Ericsson’s continued ramp of NovaThor platforms as well as revenues from IP licensing. Wireless operating loss was $184 million in the third quarter, or $98 million after considering non-controlling interest, compared to a loss of $240 million, or $113 million after considering non-controlling interest, in the prior quarter.
President and CEO Carlo Bozotti commented:
“Our third quarter revenue and gross margin results delivered sequential improvements. Overall, the strength of our product portfolio enabled us to manage the current weak demand environment. As anticipated, we benefited from the revenue growth of our MEMS, microcontrollers, Power MOSFET and IGBT businesses, which continue to expand into new applications, and we continue to strengthen relationships with key market leaders, such as Audi and Samsung. ST’s wholly-owned businesses operating margin improved, on a sequential basis, to 5.8%, mainly driven by improvements in our Power Discrete (PDP) segment."
“We have already been taking a number of important steps to advance our key priorities. In December, we will present our new strategic plan which will accelerate the roadmap towards our previously announced financial model and ensure the future success of both our Analog and Digital businesses and, therefore, of our company as a whole."
“Through this process we are progressing in moving our digital businesses towards self-sustainability and we are announcing today a new $150 million annual savings plan at the ST level: a part of the savings coming from the identified initiatives to leverage on the synergies of our Unified Processing Platform approach announced in April, and the remainder of the savings coming from other new initiatives, such as efficiencies in our process technology development model and expenses related to design outsourcing."
“Our Wireless segment delivered strong progress during the third quarter; however, the segment’s operating loss and negative cash flows still remain significant. As part of our annual impairment test and based upon our assessment of the Wireless segment plan, updated in Q3 2012, and the evolving dynamics of the smartphone industry, we posted a non-cash charge of $690 million. This charge reflects our current best estimate of the fair market value of our Wireless business.”
Outlook
The Company expects fourth quarter 2012 revenues sequential evolution to be in the range of about -5% to +2%. Reflecting significantly higher unsaturation charges compared to the third quarter, gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be about 32.0%, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments