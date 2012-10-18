© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com Components | October 18, 2012
Infineon extends 3rd Generation Reverse Conducting IGBT Portfolio
Infineon Technologies expands its portfolio of the 3rd generation Reverse Conducting (RC) Soft Switching IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) introducing 1200V and 1350V devices in 30A and 40A.
The 3rd generation of IGBT was optimized for lower switching and conduction losses and provides best-in-class efficiency in 1100V, 1200V and 1350V.
The new generation provides more than 20 percent lower switching losses resulting in a 5K case temperature reduction during application tests in comparison to the 2nd generation RC IGBT from Infineon. Lower switching losses reduce the thermal stress on the device and lead to longer lifetime and higher reliability. High efficiency, excellent thermal performance and EMI behavior, due to soft switching operation, make it the best suited IGBT on the market for induction cooking, solar and other resonant switching applications.
“Generation 3 addresses the rising demand for application-specific power switches, that provide an optimized price-performance-ratio and fulfill the specific needs of the targeted applications,” says Roland Stele, Marketing Director IGBT Power Discretes at Infineon Technologies. “The new RC IGBT Generation 3 with extended portfolio defines a new trend for higher system efficiency, better reliability and higher power density. Excellent performance goes along with enhanced robustness of the device.”
The comprehensive product portfolio in 15/20/30/40A in 1200V and 1350V allows designers to choose the IGBT with the best-in-class efficiency and optimal features for their specific application. Flexibility of design in combination with the highest performance streamlines the development process and leads to shorter development time.
All 3rd generation Reverse Conducting IGBT are designed to operate with junction temperatures up to 175°C. Saturation voltage V CE(sat) value ranges from 1.80V to 2.10V for a 15A 1200V device and 40A with a 1350V device respectively at T j=175°C. Low turn-off soft switching losses ensure highly efficient operation – from 0.15mJ with 15A 1200V IGBT to 1.07mJ for a 40A 1350V device at dv/dt=150.0V/µs and T j=175°C.
Availability
3rd generation Reverse Conducting IGBT portfolio is available in 15A, 20A, 30A and 40A current class with 1200V and 1350V breakthrough voltages, as well as 1100V in 30A current class. Devices are available immediately in high production volumes.
