© beisea dreamstime.com Components | October 17, 2012
ON Semi expands interface & power management portfolio
ON Semiconductor expanded on the interface and power management portfolio with the introduction of a pair of ultra small, ultra thin, small signal MOSFETs optimised for space-constrained portable consumer electronics.
“As portable electronics continue to decrease in size while the number of on-board features continue to increase, there is, and will continue to be, an ongoing need for ultra small, high performance components to make feature-rich on-the-go devices energy efficient and highly functioning,” said Paul Leonard, vice president of ON Semiconductor’s MOSFET products division. “The NTNS3193NZ and NTNS3A91PZ do just this by enabling design engineers to specify a device that has the necessary features and functionality while still allowing sleek, stylish designs that consumers have now come to expect.”
The new NTNS3193NZ and NTNS3A91PZ are claimed to be the industry’s most compact small-signal MOSFETs as they are housed in a tiny 0.62 mm x 0.62 mm x 0.4 mm XLLGA3 package. With a total surface mount area of only 0.38 mm², the XLLGA3 package is the ideal solution for the ever shrinking environments of portable electronics, and easily replaces competitive products offered in much bigger packages such as SOT-883 (with a surface mount area of 0.6mm²) or the SOT-723 (with mount area of 1.44mm²).
The NTNS3193NZ is a 20 volt (V), single N−channel, 0.75 ohms typical on resistance at ±4.5 voltage gate to source (VGS) device. This is complemented by the NTNS3A91PZ -20 V, single P−channel device, which has 1.3 ohms typical on resistance at ±4.5 V.
Pricing
The NTNS3193NZ and NTNS3A91PZ are priced at $0.33 and $0.35 per unit in 8,000 quantities respectively.
