Ultra-Low output voltage ripple with 6-MHz DC/DC converter
NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced a DC6M DC/DC switching regulator family featuring a very high 6-MHz frequency, an ultra-low output voltage ripple performance of 7 mV, and high efficiency up to 95 percent.
The DC6M family supports up to 650 mA supply current in a very small wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP6), measuring only 1.36 x 0.96 x 0.47 mm. With an input voltage range from 2.3 to 5.5 V, the new DC/DC converters are ideally suited for battery-driven portable devices such as smartphones, as well as other consumer devices where reliable, efficient power management is essential and space is limited.
With a typical output voltage ripple of only 7 mV, the DC6M family (including the DC6M4, DC6M5 and DC6M6) minimizes disturbances to the output voltage signal caused by the switching mechanism, thus enabling a stable signal, enhancing energy efficiency, and overcoming a common limitation of most other DC/DC converters today.
In addition, the high switching frequency of 6 MHz allows the usage of SMD inductors as small as 470 nH in a flat 0805 package size (available with heights as small as 0.8 mm), further reducing the space required in the design. To illustrate, a typical smartphone application area occupied by a step-down converter and its surrounding components can be reduced by 40 percent when using a 6-MHz DC/DC converter, instead of a 3-MHz alternative. Further, the DC6M buck converter supports the ability to disable the device, which reduces the quiescent current down to 0.2 µA.
“DC/DC switching regulators offer built-in efficiency advantages over other voltage regulators. Providing best-in-class performance in a very flat package, our DC6M step-down regulators open exciting new possibilities for engineers in designing sub-systems with higher efficiency, cleaner signals and much smaller footprint – whether they use the DC6M as a standalone or in combination with LDOs,” said Frank Hildebrandt, international product marketing manager, standard linear product line, NXP Semiconductors.
The DC6M DC/DC switching regulators are the latest additions to NXP’s high-quality DC power management products, including DC/DC converters, low-dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, and voltage references.
Availability
Qualification samples of the DC6M6 series (supporting 650 mA) are available immediately. Indicative pricing for 1,000 pieces is $0.65 USD.
