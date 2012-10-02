© ermess dreamstime.com Components | October 02, 2012
A 28nm multicore communications processor series
Broadcom has introduced the 28 nanometer (nm) XLP 200-Series, a new line of low-power multicore communications processor solutions optimised for enterprise, service provider 4G/LTE, data center, cloud computing and software defined networking (SDN) environments.
The Broadcom XLP 200-Series, claimed to be the first 28nm multicore communications processor family, combines quad issue, quad threading and 2 GHz out-of-order execution capabilities with integrated networking and security acceleration — all in a single-chip solution.
Developed in partnership with network equipment companies, the XLP 200-Series integrates a grammar processing engine, a fourth generation regular expression (RegEx) engine, and a broad range of autonomous encryption and authentication processing engines to deliver comprehensive Layer 7 deep-packet inspection (DPI) capabilities and complete offload of the compute-intensive security functions from the CPU cores.
Availability
The XLP 200-Series is sampling now with production volume slated for 2H 2013.
Ron Jankov, Broadcom's Senior Vice President & GM, Processors & Wireless Infrastructure, comments: "The innovation achieved with our latest 28nm XLP-200 processor series is a win-win for our customers, delivering best-in-class performance and power consumption to enable a new class of highly efficient networks. Delivering on 28nm within just eight months post-acquisition is a testament to Broadcom's world-class expertise in acquiring technology with absolutely no interruption in innovation or execution. NetLogic Microsystem's industry-leading product portfolio has clearly benefited from access to Broadcom's broad set of leading-edge technologies, tools, centralized resources and ecosystem."
Developed in partnership with network equipment companies, the XLP 200-Series integrates a grammar processing engine, a fourth generation regular expression (RegEx) engine, and a broad range of autonomous encryption and authentication processing engines to deliver comprehensive Layer 7 deep-packet inspection (DPI) capabilities and complete offload of the compute-intensive security functions from the CPU cores.
Availability
The XLP 200-Series is sampling now with production volume slated for 2H 2013.
Ron Jankov, Broadcom's Senior Vice President & GM, Processors & Wireless Infrastructure, comments: "The innovation achieved with our latest 28nm XLP-200 processor series is a win-win for our customers, delivering best-in-class performance and power consumption to enable a new class of highly efficient networks. Delivering on 28nm within just eight months post-acquisition is a testament to Broadcom's world-class expertise in acquiring technology with absolutely no interruption in innovation or execution. NetLogic Microsystem's industry-leading product portfolio has clearly benefited from access to Broadcom's broad set of leading-edge technologies, tools, centralized resources and ecosystem."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments