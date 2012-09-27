© corepics vof dreamstime.com Components | September 27, 2012
5th generation thinQ! SiC Schottky barrier diodes
Infineon has expanded its SiC (Silicon Carbide) portfolio with the introduction of the 650V thinQ! SiC Schottky Barrier Diodes Generation 5.
Infineon’s proprietary diffusion soldering process, already introduced with Generation 3, is now combined with a new, more compact design as well as latest advancements in thin wafer technology bringing improved thermal characteristics and a Figure of Merit (Q c x V f) in the order of 30% lower with respect to the preceding Infineon SiC diode families.
The result is a series of products delivering improved efficiency in PFC and Boost stages over all load conditions with respect to all previous thinQ! generations. The Generation 5 products are targeted for use in high-end Server and Telecom SMPS (Switched-Mode Power Supply), PC Silverbox and Lighting applications, Solar Inverters and UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems. With the new generation, these applications not only benefit from improved efficiency, but also from reduced EMI (Electromagnetic Interference), increased system reliability and cost/size savings due to reduced cooling requirements.
“Infineon has significantly improved and expanded the portfolio since the first introduction of its SiC Schottky diodes in 2001. SiC diodes are differentiating products, shaping the future of green energy,” says Jan-Willem Reynaerts, Product Segment Head High Voltage Power Conversion at Infineon Technologies. “The Generation 5 enables further improvements in system efficiency and power density compared to previous generations, in combination with an attractive price-performance ratio.”
The low capacitive charge (Q c) values of Generation 3 combined with the forward voltage (V f) levels of Generation 2 allow Generation 5 to deliver utmost efficiency levels in PFC circuits. The new family has a higher breakdown voltage level: 650V instead of the 600V of Generation 2 and 3, matching the latest releases in CoolMOS technology. This feature provides higher safety margins in applications like Solar Inverters and in challenging SMPS environments. Generation 5 offers moreover a high robustness against surge currents and a broader portfolio including products with both higher current ratings and new packages, such as TO-247 and ThinPAK.
Availability
Samples are available now.
