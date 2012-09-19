Components | September 19, 2012
European Research Project 'IMPROVE a success
The 35 European partners in the research project IMPROVE have succeeded in making the European semiconductor industry more competitive in the global arena.
In 2009, a group of European semiconductor companies joined together under the technical project management of Infineon Technologies AG. Their aim was to identify new methods to increase the efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing in Europe and, at the same time, reduce costs and processing times.
Technology partners of the project funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) were software enterprises, semiconductor companies with production sites in Europe, research institutes and academia from Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Portugal. IMPROVE stands for “Implementing Manufacturing science solutions to increase equipment productivity and fab performance”.
IMPROVE research success: Better yield in shorter production time
The IMPROVE project partners have managed to decrease the rejects in chip production by 12 percent with their research work. In addition, the IMPROVE project has also succeeded in reducing the production time for semiconductor products, which is currently about 12 to 16 weeks for a complex chip.
Soon it might be possible to cut back the production time for semiconductor products by up to 3 percent. The IMPROVE partners have achieved this result by developing fundamentally new and intelligent methods of analysis and software tools and combining them with innovative data evaluation techniques. In order to obtain more control of process fluctuations, the research partners looked at the entire production line.
One of the main challenges was to integrate the new methods and software components into the semiconductor manufacturers’ existing production information and control systems, in order to confirm the research results in productive pilot applications.
Today, making a complex chip requires an average of 550 individual process steps. The typical production run is 50 to 100 wafers after which manufacturers have to reset production tools for the next of their many products and production processes. This makes precise monitoring of the production line and its conditions as well as predictive maintenance essential in order to stay competitive. IMPROVE has made an important contribution toward saving time here, too.
“The IMPROVE research project was urgently necessary owing to growing chip functionality and the increasingly complex production methods with their additional process steps and longer production time,” said Dr. Cristina De Luca, IMPROVE project head at Infineon Technologies AG. “The joint research work of the semiconductor industry with academia, plant and process control and sensor and software development has helped semiconductor production to take a big step forward with the most modern techniques.”
The IMPROVE research project
The IMPROVE project had a total budget of approximately Euro 37.7 million, half of which was carried by the partners from industry and research. The other half is funded by the ENIAC Joint Undertaking of the European Union as part of their program “SP4 Nanoelectronics for Energy & Environment” as well as by national funding of the participating nations.
The BMBF is supporting the project with Euro 3.3 million under the “Information and Communications Technology 2020” program. Infineon was in charge of the coordination of the German project partners until November 2011, after which the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology took over.
Technology partners of the project funded by the German Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) were software enterprises, semiconductor companies with production sites in Europe, research institutes and academia from Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Portugal. IMPROVE stands for “Implementing Manufacturing science solutions to increase equipment productivity and fab performance”.
IMPROVE research success: Better yield in shorter production time
The IMPROVE project partners have managed to decrease the rejects in chip production by 12 percent with their research work. In addition, the IMPROVE project has also succeeded in reducing the production time for semiconductor products, which is currently about 12 to 16 weeks for a complex chip.
Soon it might be possible to cut back the production time for semiconductor products by up to 3 percent. The IMPROVE partners have achieved this result by developing fundamentally new and intelligent methods of analysis and software tools and combining them with innovative data evaluation techniques. In order to obtain more control of process fluctuations, the research partners looked at the entire production line.
One of the main challenges was to integrate the new methods and software components into the semiconductor manufacturers’ existing production information and control systems, in order to confirm the research results in productive pilot applications.
Today, making a complex chip requires an average of 550 individual process steps. The typical production run is 50 to 100 wafers after which manufacturers have to reset production tools for the next of their many products and production processes. This makes precise monitoring of the production line and its conditions as well as predictive maintenance essential in order to stay competitive. IMPROVE has made an important contribution toward saving time here, too.
“The IMPROVE research project was urgently necessary owing to growing chip functionality and the increasingly complex production methods with their additional process steps and longer production time,” said Dr. Cristina De Luca, IMPROVE project head at Infineon Technologies AG. “The joint research work of the semiconductor industry with academia, plant and process control and sensor and software development has helped semiconductor production to take a big step forward with the most modern techniques.”
The IMPROVE research project
The IMPROVE project had a total budget of approximately Euro 37.7 million, half of which was carried by the partners from industry and research. The other half is funded by the ENIAC Joint Undertaking of the European Union as part of their program “SP4 Nanoelectronics for Energy & Environment” as well as by national funding of the participating nations.
The BMBF is supporting the project with Euro 3.3 million under the “Information and Communications Technology 2020” program. Infineon was in charge of the coordination of the German project partners until November 2011, after which the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology took over.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments