Components | September 11, 2012
STM32 F3 microcontrollers enter volume production
STMicroelectronics has released a development platform for projects based on its new high-performance STM32 F3 microcontrollers, which are now starting to enter volume production.
The new development platform, the STM32 F3 Discovery Kit, features built-in MEMS sensors-gyroscope and e-compass-with 9 degrees of freedom (DOF), enabling competitively priced sensor-fusion applications such as Attitude Heading Reference Systems (AHRS) by leveraging the advanced signal processing and arithmetic capabilities of the new microcontroller family. Sensor fusion and powerful computational capabilities enable designers to realize advanced 3D motion-sensing systems in applications such as mobile gaming, augmented reality, optical image stabilization, portable navigation, robotics and industrial automated systems.
"ST's STM32 F3 microcontroller family and MEMS sensors are powerful products that, when combined, allow our customers to deliver competitively priced new designs offering outstanding performance and features," said Michel Buffa, General Manager of ST's Microcontroller Division. "With our leading-edge technologies, developers will be able to pack advanced sensing and embedded processing capabilities into devices as small as a wristwatch."
All STM32 F3 devices announced in June 2012 are starting to enter full production in Q3, including the STM32F30x series as well as the STM32F37x.
The STM32F3 Discovery Kit is available in the coming weeks, at the recommended resale price of $10.90 (order code: STM32F3DISCOVERY). Prices for the STM32F30x series range from $2.54 to $3.86. The STM32F37x starts from $2.24 up to $3.69. All prices are for orders over 1,000 pieces.
