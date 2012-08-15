Freescale’s MSC8156 DSP in Huawei TD-SCDMA base stations

Two years after selecting Freescale’s MSC8156 digital signal processor (DSP) as a key processing engine for its latest generation of TD-SCDMA base stations, Huawei has deployed installations based on the Freescale device.

“Huawei is committed to offering customer-centric solutions and products, which leverage the performance and programmability of Freescale’s MSC8156 DSP,” said Chen Xi, chief technology officer of Huawei’s Wireless Network Business Unit. “Freescale’s product significantly improved our overall base station efficiency by providing highly efficient DSP cores and accelerators, allowing us to provide the industry’s highest number of TD-SCDMA carrier waves in a base station and increased system flexibility.”



“Freescale is pleased to be part of Huawei’s highly advanced base station portfolio,” said Scott Aylor, general manager of Freescale’s Wireless Access Division. “Huawei’s broad adoption of the MSC8156 DSP has resulted in world-class products from Huawei and successful deployment initiatives from China’s top carriers.