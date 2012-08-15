Infineon awarded major US contract

The U.S. Government Printing Office (GPO) awarded Infineon Technologies a new contract to supply security chip technology embedded in the U.S. electronic passport.

GPO produces the electronic passport for the Department of State, which issues the document to U.S. citizens. The passports include a security chip embedded in the back cover. This chip securely stores the citizen’s credentials according to international standards of travel documents. In this new procurement, GPO named Infineon Technologies as a prime contractor.



The new five-year contract award extends Infineon’s engagement as a prime contractor to the largest electronic passport program in the world. Infineon has been a supplier to the program since GPO first began producing the documents in 2005. According to GPO, more than 80 million electronic passports have been produced to date.