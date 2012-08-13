© Infineon (Illustration purposes only) Components | August 13, 2012
Top10 - Magnetic Sensor producers
Propelled by strong sales to tablet and cellphone manufacturers, Asahi Kasei Microsystems led the semiconductor magnetic sensor market for the third year in a row in 2011, claiming almost one-quarter of the industry’s total revenue of $1.5 billion.
AKM posted an estimated $372 million in revenue last year, up a solid 24 percent from $300 million in 2010, according to IHS. Share last year of AKM equated to approximately 25 percent of the total magnetic sensor market, allowing the firm to hold on to the pinnacle it first reached in 2009.
Together the Top 10 suppliers of magnetic sensor integrated circuits (ICs) enjoyed combined revenue amounting to $1.3 billion, equivalent to 90 percent of the total magnetic sensor space.
No. 2 Allegro MicroSystems posted revenue last year of $302 million, up 14 percent from $264 million in 2010.
Third place went to Infineon Technologies AG, which achieved 33 percent growth in revenue to $188 million, up from $142 million.
Down one place to fourth, Micronas still managed a 5 percent rise in magnetic sensor revenue to $150 million, up from $143 million.
At No. 5, Melexis NV saw revenue in 2011 of $112 million, up 5 percent from $107 million in 2010.
The rest of the Top 10 included NXP Semiconductors, in sixth place with $96 million in revenue; Aichi Steel Corp., in seventh place with $40 million; a tie in eighth place between AMS AG—formerly austriamicrosystems—and Memsic Inc., each with $29 million in revenue; and Diodes Inc., in 10th place with revenue of $24 million.
