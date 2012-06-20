Components | June 20, 2012
Flat to decreased mainstream NAND Flash contract price for 1HJun
According to DRAMeXchange, due to NAND Flash buyers’ anticipation of quarter-end effects and continually sluggish memory card and UFD market demand, NAND Flash contract price fell by 2-5% in 1HJun.
NAND Flash buyers are adopting conservative inventory control strategies, as the end of June marks the close of the financial quarter for many NAND Flash suppliers and buyers. Additionally, buyers expect suppliers to offer more attractive prices before the end of June, but as NAND Flash vendors are placing more priority on profits, they have been notably less willing to engage in price wars.
These factors have resulted in fewer NAND Flash market transactions in 1HJun. TrendForce expects the NAND Flash contract price decline may slow in the future, dependent on 3Q12 demand momentum.
2Q12 UFD Market Declines due to Off-Peak Season and Global Economic Woes
In addition to the fact that global economic uncertainties have increased due to the European debt crisis, 2Q12 is traditionally the off-peak season for the USB flash drive (UFD) market, resulting in a significant decrease in market demand after China’s May Day holiday.
To stimulate demand, major UFD brand manufacturers have adopted more aggressive pricing strategies. Additionally, 20nm-class TLC product output has increased, providing brand makers with additional price leverage. However, their pricing strategy has not yielded significant results – UFD shipments fell by approximately 10% QoQ in 2Q12.
As the product ratio for 20nm-class 64Gb TLC increases, 8GB shipment figures will exceed that of 4GB, becoming the mainstream specification in 2Q12. Looking ahead, the UFD market peak sales season is around the corner, and market demand is expected to gradually increase.
However, worldwide economic concerns caused by Euro debt troubles will remain the most important factor affecting the UFD market in the second half of the year. Also worth keeping an eye on, in addition to impact from the delayed release of Intel’s Ivy Bridge platform, the rise of cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox will present further challenges to the UFD market.
These factors have resulted in fewer NAND Flash market transactions in 1HJun. TrendForce expects the NAND Flash contract price decline may slow in the future, dependent on 3Q12 demand momentum.
2Q12 UFD Market Declines due to Off-Peak Season and Global Economic Woes
In addition to the fact that global economic uncertainties have increased due to the European debt crisis, 2Q12 is traditionally the off-peak season for the USB flash drive (UFD) market, resulting in a significant decrease in market demand after China’s May Day holiday.
To stimulate demand, major UFD brand manufacturers have adopted more aggressive pricing strategies. Additionally, 20nm-class TLC product output has increased, providing brand makers with additional price leverage. However, their pricing strategy has not yielded significant results – UFD shipments fell by approximately 10% QoQ in 2Q12.
As the product ratio for 20nm-class 64Gb TLC increases, 8GB shipment figures will exceed that of 4GB, becoming the mainstream specification in 2Q12. Looking ahead, the UFD market peak sales season is around the corner, and market demand is expected to gradually increase.
However, worldwide economic concerns caused by Euro debt troubles will remain the most important factor affecting the UFD market in the second half of the year. Also worth keeping an eye on, in addition to impact from the delayed release of Intel’s Ivy Bridge platform, the rise of cloud storage services such as Google Drive and Dropbox will present further challenges to the UFD market.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments