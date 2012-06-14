Components | June 14, 2012
Lantiq collaborates with Qualcomm Atheros
Lantiq collaborates with Qualcomm Atheros, the networking and connectivity subsidiary of Qualcomm, Inc., to produce an advanced broadband home gateway reference design.
The joint design integrates the Qualcomm Atheros QCA9880 3x3 802.11ac solution and the Lantiq XWAY ARX300 or VRX288 universal gateway chipsets.
Dirk Wieberneit, SVP/GM of the CPE Business Unit, Lantiq: “Customer interest confirms that advanced home networks will operate with a mix of wired and wireless technologies that combine to deliver the best possible end-consumer experience. One of the unique benefits of the Lantiq and Qualcomm Atheros smart integration is that the Wi-Fi subsystem offloads the main processor so that the CPU power is available for other applications. We are very pleased to team with Qualcomm Atheros to accelerate delivery of next generation gateway designs that bring new levels of Wi-Fi performance to the home networking market.”
Brian McGee, Vice President, Product Management, Networking Business Unit, Qualcomm Atheros: “Qualcomm Atheros’ new-generation Wi-Fi combined with Lantiq’s leading xDSL solutions for gateways will enable a new class of Gigabit-capable connectivity to support the array of 802.11ac client devices, including smartphones, tablets and consumer electronics, which we expect will come to market in the coming year. With Qualcomm Atheros’ 11ac on both the networking and client ends of the Wi-Fi link, gateway customers will have the assurance of delivering high-performance connectivity virtually anywhere in the home.”
Availability
The integrated and tested reference design will be available to Qualcomm Atheros and Lantiq customers in the third calendar quarter of this year, with an immediate transition to volume production to support customer roll-outs.
Comments