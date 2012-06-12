TI updates 2Q/2012 business outlook

US-based chip manufacturer Texas Instruments has updated on its revenue expectations for fiscal 2Q

The company currently expects its financial results to be within the following ranges:

Revenue: USD 3.28 — 3.42 billion compared with the prior range of USD 3.22 — 3.48 billion

EPS: USD 0.32 — 0.36 compared with the prior range of USD 0.30 — 0.38

In a scheduled update to its business outlook for the second quarter of 2012, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) narrowed its expected ranges for revenue and earnings per share (EPS). This is in line with analyst expectations.