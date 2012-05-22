Renesas eyeing 6'000 job cuts

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp plans to cut 6'000 jobs according to the Yomiuri Shimbun.

The number of cuts would represent about 15 percent of the company's workforce, and raise 50 billion JPY (630 million USD) it was reported on Tuesday.



Sources familiar with the matter told the news outlet Reuters that Renesas was considering various plans but talks were still in preliminary stages.



Renesas has not commented on the Yomiuri report.