25 years of NAND Flash technology

2012 marks the 25th anniversary of Toshiba's invention of NAND flash memory.

Much has changed since 1987 -- the NAND flash market has grown rapidly, with flash memory shipping almost 8X more gigabytes (GB) in 2011 than DRAM. NAND flash has become the high density silicon storage of choice. NAND flash memory is used in a variety of memory cards and USB drives, and is found in many consumer, industrial and enterprise cloud applications.



"NAND flash has truly permeated our lives -- this technology has been a game changer, making the world a different place and making many of the products we use today possible," noted Scott Nelson, vice president, Memory Business Unit, TAEC. "The cost/performance of NAND flash continues to stand the test of time. NAND flash is leading the way to thin and light hardware, has made the mobility of content possible, and is enabling 'green' storage in the data centers."