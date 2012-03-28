Components | March 28, 2012
ADI with 1-GHz, dual-core, Blackfin processors
Analog Devices, Inc. introduced a series of 1-GHz, dual-core, Blackfin processors.
The ADSP-BF608 and ADSP-BF609 are optimised for embedded vision applications, featuring a high performance video analytics accelerator, called the Pipelined Vision Processor (PVP). The PVP is comprised of a set of configurable processing blocks designed to accelerate up to five concurrent image algorithms, enabling a very high level of analytics performance. These processors are ideal for many applications such as automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), industrial machine vision, and security/surveillance systems.
The ADSP-BF606 and ADSP-BF607 are available without the PVP and are designed to provide flexibility for a wide variety of general-purpose digital signal processing applications such as wireless communications, industrial process control, and electric power grid monitoring/protection.
These four new processors all have two 500-MHz cores, the largest on-chip memory available within the Blackfin family, and have been optimised for low-power operation. Additional features which are optimised for power efficiency include a new high-bandwidth switched fabric data movement infrastructure, a rich peripheral set and safety oriented features. Low power consumption has a number of benefits including high temperature operation, smaller foot prints and lower system cost. Typical power consumption for the ADSP-BF609 is 400 mWatts.
“Embedded vision technology enables electronic products to be much more intelligent and responsive,” said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Embedded Vision Alliance (www.Embedded-Vision.com). “Vision algorithms are computationally demanding and very diverse. Hence, high-performance, cost-effective programmable processors are essential for these applications. I applaud Analog Devices’ leadership in fielding a powerful architecture targeting embedded vision applications.”
“With over 25 billion mathematical operations per second available from the PVP, this accelerator combined with two Blackfin cores provides the basis for a very powerful and flexible processor” said Colin Duggan, director of marketing, Analog Devices, Inc. “Our goal with these new Blackfin processors is to offer a high level of analytic functions at a great price with very low power consumption, enabling a much broader deployment of embedded vision systems.”
Key Features of the ADSP-BF60x Blackfin Processors
- Unique pipelined vision processor optimised for efficient video analytics (ADSP-BF608/609)
- Two optimised 500MHz cores and up to 4.3 Mbits of on-chip SRAM
- Set of on-chip peripheral options
- Development tools, development boards and extender boards available including CrossCore embedded studio software development tools, high speed in-circuit emulators, EZ-Kit development boards and application-specific EZ-Extender cards
Availability and Pricing
Pricing for the ADSP-BF60x series of processors starts at $15 in 1K quantities, silicon samples are available today. Cross Core Embedded Studio, the ADSP-BF609 EZ-KIT development board, and a family of in-circuit emulators are available now to assist designers in their development with these new Blackfin processors.
