Micron to acquire Virtensys

Micron will acquire the assets of privately held Virtensys, a provider of PCIe-sharing solutions based in Manchester, England and Beaverton, Ore, it was announced today.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month, however specific terms of the deal were not released.



"Virtensys' PCIe-sharing technology has helped change the way data center operators manage and deploy their virtualized I/O resources, and Micron's enterprise PCIe drive delivers market-leading speed, reliability and power efficiency," said Edward Doller, Micron Vice President and Chief Memory Systems Architect. "This agreement would enable a combination of enterprise technology solutions that have the opportunity to virtualize SSD storage on the path to a more flexible and dynamic data center."