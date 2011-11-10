Perceptia selects EquipIC for ASIC supply chain services

Perceptia Devices, Inc., based in Scotts Valley, California, has become its newest design partner for the USA market for EquipIC supply chain, LLC.

With special competencies in RF and advanced analog design at deep sub-micron nodes below 90nm, Perceptia will provide a valuable technical edge for EquipIC customers targeting markets such as high-performance wired and wireless communications. With the two companies located close to each other, in Silicon Valley, the partnership will provide a responsive design resource to aid rapid and cost-effective completion of customers’ projects.



“Our key differentiator is in building relationships with world-class chip designers, test houses and foundries to provide the best-in-class supply-chain solution for each ASIC design project,” said Douglas McArthur, EquipIC supply chain’s Vice President of Marketing. “Perceptia Devices has a proven track record with many successful designs accomplished, and will become a valuable resource for part or all of our customers’ ASIC designs.”



“Effective partnerships are critical to delivering successful chip designs within the tight time and cost constraints imposed by today’s markets,” commentedAndy Grouwstra, Vice-President of Business Development at Perceptia Devices. “We’re pleased to enter this partnership with EquipIC supply chain, which will also enable us to offer our customers an effective route to market.”