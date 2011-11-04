Components | November 04, 2011
AMD delays may hurt Cray outlook
Advanced Micro Devices, supplier of Cray's 16-core "Interlagos" Opteron 6200 processors may have an adverse impact on Cray's future outlook. In related news, AMD announced today a plan to layoff 10 percent of staff.
Super computer maker Cray stated in their Q3 fiscal report that ”(the) 2011 outlook considers the impact of past and currently expected delays in receiving a key component for our systems,” but did not specifically name the of the components.
In a Q and A session after a presentation of fiscal results, CEO said that the delays were due to problems with the Interlagos system suplier AMD.
”Clearly a lot of our the XE6 and all of our XK6's have those interlagos processors in them so that's what's been slowing down our ramp”.
In related news, AMD announced today a restructuring plan that will result in a loss of 10 percent of their workforce.
Cray Q3 results
Revenue for the quarter was $36.7 million compared to $42.8 million in the same period last year. The company reported a net loss for the quarter of ($12.2 million) or ($0.35) per share compared to a net loss of ($18.8 million) or ($0.55) per share in the third quarter of 2010.
Total gross profit margin for the third quarter was 44 percent, compared to 25 percent in the third quarter of 2010. Product margin in the third quarter of 2011 was 30 percent and service margin was 55 percent.
Revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2011 was $144.5 million compared with $100.0 million in the prior year period. For the first nine months of 2011, total operating expenses were $75.3 million compared to $65.1 million in the prior year period.
