Atmel maXTouch E Series powers Samsung's touchscreens

Samsung Electronics has selected devices in the Atmel maXTouch E Series to power touchscreens in several flagship smartphones and tablets for 2011.

"The adoption of the maXTouch E Series far surpasses that of the original maXTouch family and has exceeded our expectations. With the E Series, Atmel continues to secure key design wins and strengthen its leadership position with customers", said Jon Kiachian, senior director of touch marketing, Atmel Corporation.

Following the success of the Ultra-Slim Galaxy Tab 10.1 powered by the Atmel mXT1386, Samsung has announced several other products using the Atmel maXTouch E Series:- The Galaxy Note's 5.3-inch 1280x800 HD Super AMOLED display is paired with the Atmel mXT540E- Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab 7.7, an ultra-thin tablet with a Super AMOLED Plus display, which is powered by the Atmel mXT768E controller in an on-cell touchscreen implementation- Samsung selected the Atmel mXT224E for the Galaxy S IISince their introduction in February 2011, the maXTouch E Series capacitive touchscreen controllers have shipped more than 15 million units worldwide.