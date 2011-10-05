Components | October 05, 2011
Atmel maXTouch E Series powers Samsung's touchscreens
Samsung Electronics has selected devices in the Atmel maXTouch E Series to power touchscreens in several flagship smartphones and tablets for 2011.
Following the success of the Ultra-Slim Galaxy Tab 10.1 powered by the Atmel mXT1386, Samsung has announced several other products using the Atmel maXTouch E Series:
- Samsung also launched the Galaxy Tab 7.7, an ultra-thin tablet with a Super AMOLED Plus display, which is powered by the Atmel mXT768E controller in an on-cell touchscreen implementation
- Samsung selected the Atmel mXT224E for the Galaxy S II
Since their introduction in February 2011, the maXTouch E Series capacitive touchscreen controllers have shipped more than 15 million units worldwide.
