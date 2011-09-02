Verimatrix cooperates with Cryptography Research

Verimatrix has licensed Cryptography Research's CryptoFirewall security core technology to help build advanced solutions protecting video delivery revenue streams.

“Content piracy and theft of service are major commercial concerns for our system operator customers, as well as the community of content owners. We are continually evolving our layered approach to embedded security to stay ahead of potential attacks,” said Tom Munro, CEO at Verimatrix. “Cryptography Research’s technologies have an excellent reputation for securing content, and the CryptoFirewall core complements and reinforces Verimatrix's full range of revenue security solutions.”



The CryptoFirewall is a self-contained ASIC security core that provides a secure hardware foundation for signal security applications. The core is designed to protect cryptographic keys and computations within a chip even if surrounding components are compromised. The CryptoFirewall core is integrated directly into leading video decoding system-on-chips, providing a robust and cost-effective solution that is complementary with conditional access solutions.



“We are pleased to support Verimatrix's leading digital TV software-based security solutions,” said Paul Kocher, president and chief scientist at Cryptography Research. “Our hardware cores help provide a solid and cost-effective foundation that enables software security technologies to more effectively address threats to service revenue.”