Components | August 05, 2011
Infineon's Receive Front-End Modules BGM103xN7 Series
Infineon Technologies introduced a new series of Receive Front-End Modules for implementation of GNSS functionality in Smart Phones and other handheld devices.
The new BGM103xN7 Series devices are the first modules available that support separate or simultaneous reception of both GPS and GLONASS signals. Each of the three devices, optimized for different end platforms, offers low-power operation, exceptional protection against electrostatic discharge (ESD) and tiny package size (2.3x1.7x0.73 mm).
The BGM103xN7 modules combine the pre-filter and low noise amplifier (LNA) stages of the GNSS signal chain front-end to achieve a balance of performance improvements and space savings while reducing design time.
“Mobile device designers are challenged to deliver rock-solid sensitivity performance for location-based services, even as GNSS evolves to a series of systems operated by different entities and handheld devices incorporate more high-powered RF technologies such as Wi-Fi and LTE,” said Michael Mauer, Senior Marketing Director of RF and Protection Devices at Infineon Technologies.
The three modules in the new BGM series, targeted for specific platform applications, are:
- BGM1033N7: Standard solution meeting high-performance GPS/GLONASS specifications, with 14.8dB Gain and 1.65dB noise figure.
- BGM1032N7: Matches BGM1033N7 features with optimization to suppress LTE Band13 signals. The upper frequency of the LTE 13 band is 787 MHz, and the second harmonic of this frequency (i.e. 1574 MHz) falls into the GPS band.
- BGM1034N7: A high-gain (17.0 dB) version for systems with high losses in the receive chain, such as personal navigation devices and digital still cameras, where the potential for jamming due to high power cellular signals is less critical.
Common features of the series include low current consumption to meet mobile device requirements (4.0mA / 3.1mA), >43 dBc out-of-band rejection in cellular bands and +30dBm input compression point in cellular bands. Each of the devices also offers an 8kV IEC ESD contact discharge specification at the RF input pin, which lets designers achieve ESD requirements with only one external component.
Availability, Pricing and Package
Modules are now available. Infineon also provides evaluation kits. Typical pricing for BGM103xN7 modules is EUR 0.35/ USD 0.50 (10'000 piece volume). The devices are shipped in a TSNP-7-10 leadless package (2.3mmx1.7mmx0.73mm) which makes them the smallest available solutions in the market.
