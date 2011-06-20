Components | June 20, 2011
ITC investigates certain Cisco equipment
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has voted to institute an investigation of certain Cisco products, based on a complaint filed by Mosaid Technologies.
Within 45 days, the ITC should set a target date for completion of its investigation. Investigations conducted by the ITC typically take 15 to 18 months.
Mosaid filed the complaint on May 17, 2011, asserting that six of Mosaid's patents are infringed by certain Cisco products, including Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and routers, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) wireless access points, cable modem wireless access points, PoE Internet Protocol (IP) phones, and cable modems with Voice over IP (VoIP).
"The ITC's decision to review our complaint is an important first step in this case," said John Lindgren, President and Chief Executive Officer, MOSAID. "We filed this complaint because we believe that Cisco, which is the market leader in PoE-enabled networking and communications products, is infringing Mosaid's PoE patents and requires a license to our patented technology."
Mosaid's patents relate primarily to Power over Ethernet, a technology for wired Ethernet local area networks (LANs) that allows electrical current to be carried over data cables, rather than over electrical power cords.
Mosaid and Cisco are currently involved in a patent infringement litigation case with respect to 10 of Mosaid's PoE patents, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The Delaware case was initiated by Cisco in August 2010. The six patents at issue in Mosaid's ITC complaint are also part of the Delaware case
