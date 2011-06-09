© Texas Instruments

Texas lowers revenue forecast

Chip manufacturer Texas Instruments has lowered and adjusted its business outlook for the second quarter of 2011.

Texas Instruments narrowed and lowered its expected ranges for revenue and earnings per share (EPS).



The company currently expects its financial results to be within the following ranges:



- Revenue: USD 3.36 – 3.50 billion, compared with the prior range of USD 3.41 – 3.69 billion



- EPS: USD 0.51 – 0.55, compared with the prior range of USD 0.52 – 0.60