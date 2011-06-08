Components | June 08, 2011
Dialog extends Panasonic relationship
Dialog Semiconductor's DA9052 configurable power management IC has been adopted by Panasonic to maximise the battery life in two of the company’s latest portable media players.
A result of Dialog’s Processor Partner Programme, the design win further extends the company’s relationship with Panasonic; with ICs for both power management and DECT digital cordless phone technology now being shipped to the consumer electronics giant. The digital cordless technology was added to Dialog’s portfolio through the recent SiTel Semiconductor acquisition.
The DA9052 has been used to reduce power consumption and maximise the battery life in Panasonic’s new portable media players. The 3.5-inch Android based SV-MV100 integrates WiFi with a 1Seg TV tuner and delivers 50-hours of music playback or 12-hours of WVGA video playback. The 7-inch WiFi and 1Seg TV tuner enabled SV-ME870 delivers 5.5-hours of video playback.
“The market for portable devices such as the SV-MV100 digital media player is highly competitive and Dialog understands users’ continued demands for extended battery life,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog. “Panasonic's products are among the smallest and most power-optimised in the industry, so enabling increased power efficiencies, design flexibility and performance are paramount for us.”
“We’re excited to be part of Panasonic’s product success today and look forward to further collaborating with the company as it continues to advance the market with innovative portable consumer and wireless products,” added Mr Bagherli.
