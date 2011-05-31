Components | May 31, 2011
MEMS in smartphones: Growth at what price?
It's no surprise, the smartphone market is a high growth and potentially huge market. In 2011 over 469 million units will ship worldwide. This is an annual growth of 30.8% over 2010.
Semico Research projects that this market has a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9% on units from 2011 to 2015, approaching 1.1 billion units by 2015.
It's also no surprise that smartphone feature sets change over time. What constituted a smartphone in 2003 is not at all the same as in 2011. With each generation cell phones are becoming more feature rich, especially smartphones.
MEMS and sensors are important components that enable many of the new features on smartphones. MEMS devices offer not only additional functionality but also smaller size and lower power consumption. This makes MEMS very attractive to the smartphone market. But what truly paves the way for MEMS in cell phones? Is it just the new feature or new features at the right price point?
Will the cell phone market force MEMS devices to reduce margins or will manufacturers find ways to produce these chips more efficiently?
Prices for MEMS will erode as volumes increase. CMOS image sensors is a perfect example of a feature that no one really needed but is on almost every phone because it was added at very little cost. The CMOS image sensor share will decline but will still account for approximately one-third of this revenue in 2015. Is MEMS headed down the same path? Will margins erode?
In its most recent study, Semico has identified a dozen functions in a smartphone that either have a MEMS solution, or could potentially migrate to MEMS. A significant trend this study points out is the development of the Inertial Motion Unit (IMU). This incorporates several functions - accelerometer, gyroscope and digital compass. The stand alone solutions are migrating to one package. This can be a multi-die solution or monolithic.
MEMS and sensors for smartphones is a highly fragmented market with about 40 chip vendors involved in different areas. MEMS and sensors functions in smartphones include CMOS image sensor, gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetic field sensors (digital compass), autofocus actuators, pressure sensors (barometric sensors), micro mirrors, silicon microphones, oscillators and timing circuits, temperature sensors, micro-speakers, and RF MEMS - including FBAR, SAW, varactors, etc.
It's also no surprise that smartphone feature sets change over time. What constituted a smartphone in 2003 is not at all the same as in 2011. With each generation cell phones are becoming more feature rich, especially smartphones.
MEMS and sensors are important components that enable many of the new features on smartphones. MEMS devices offer not only additional functionality but also smaller size and lower power consumption. This makes MEMS very attractive to the smartphone market. But what truly paves the way for MEMS in cell phones? Is it just the new feature or new features at the right price point?
Will the cell phone market force MEMS devices to reduce margins or will manufacturers find ways to produce these chips more efficiently?
Prices for MEMS will erode as volumes increase. CMOS image sensors is a perfect example of a feature that no one really needed but is on almost every phone because it was added at very little cost. The CMOS image sensor share will decline but will still account for approximately one-third of this revenue in 2015. Is MEMS headed down the same path? Will margins erode?
In its most recent study, Semico has identified a dozen functions in a smartphone that either have a MEMS solution, or could potentially migrate to MEMS. A significant trend this study points out is the development of the Inertial Motion Unit (IMU). This incorporates several functions - accelerometer, gyroscope and digital compass. The stand alone solutions are migrating to one package. This can be a multi-die solution or monolithic.
MEMS and sensors for smartphones is a highly fragmented market with about 40 chip vendors involved in different areas. MEMS and sensors functions in smartphones include CMOS image sensor, gyroscopes, accelerometers, magnetic field sensors (digital compass), autofocus actuators, pressure sensors (barometric sensors), micro mirrors, silicon microphones, oscillators and timing circuits, temperature sensors, micro-speakers, and RF MEMS - including FBAR, SAW, varactors, etc.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments