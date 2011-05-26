Components | May 26, 2011
Qualcomm completes acquisition of Atheros Communications
Qualcomm has completed its acquisition - at an enterprise value of approximately USD 3.1 billion - of Atheros Communications. The Atheros team will operate as Qualcomm Atheros, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm.
In addition, the Qualcomm connectivity team will shift over to Qualcomm Atheros to combine resources and roadmaps. This creates one of the industry’s most robust portfolios of connectivity, networking and location solutions for mobile, computing, enterprise and consumer electronic devices. Together, the two companies will be able to utilize their technology leadership positions, relationships and assets to more effectively address promising new business opportunities.
“Today marks another milestone in Qualcomm’s mission to provide our customers with the best-in-class connectivity and networking solutions needed to capitalize on expanding business opportunities beyond handsets and tablets,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm. “We believe that the complementary cultures, product portfolios, sales channels and leadership in our respective fields will help make Qualcomm a leading force in the networking, computing and consumer electronics industries for years to come.”
Dr. Craig Barratt, formerly CEO and president of Atheros, is now president of Qualcomm Atheros and reports directly to Steve Mollenkopf, executive vice president and group president of Qualcomm.
