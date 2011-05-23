Components | May 23, 2011
Renesas ramps up production of USB 3.0 Host Controllers
The cumulative total shipment of Renesas Electronics' SuperSpeed Universal Serial Bus (USB 3.0) host controllers has reached 30 million units worldwide as of May 19, 2011.
This achievement comes only a year and a half after starting mass production of the world's first USB host controller (µPD720200) in September 2009. The company also announced that to further address increasing orders from customers, it plans to double production of USB 3.0 host controllers to a monthly production of six million units starting this June.
"The fact that our USB 3.0 host controllers surpassed the 30 million cumulative shipment mark in just one-and-a-half years serves as a clear demonstration that Renesas Electronics is the leader in the USB 3.0 market. To address the increasing adoption and orders from both new and existing customers in a timely manner, we decided to ramp up our production, and in the meantime, our product lineups will continue to evolve, expanding their possibilities by adding new features to further respond to customer requirements", said Yukihiko Matsuda, Associate General Manager, Industry & Network Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation.
"The fact that our USB 3.0 host controllers surpassed the 30 million cumulative shipment mark in just one-and-a-half years serves as a clear demonstration that Renesas Electronics is the leader in the USB 3.0 market. To address the increasing adoption and orders from both new and existing customers in a timely manner, we decided to ramp up our production, and in the meantime, our product lineups will continue to evolve, expanding their possibilities by adding new features to further respond to customer requirements", said Yukihiko Matsuda, Associate General Manager, Industry & Network Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments