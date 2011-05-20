© Infineon (For illustration purposes only!) Components | May 20, 2011
Top20 Semi ranking for 1Q/2011
Short facts: Intel extends lead over Samsung; Toshiba moves to third place; Nvidia jumps into Top20 and Elpida falls 4 places. Now! What about the rest?
Intel remained firmly in control of the number one spot in the ranking. In fact, Intel extended its lead over second-ranked Samsung by registering a 44% higher sales level than Samsung in 1Q11 as compared to a 24% margin for all of 2010.
Nvidia's 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 6%, but it replaced Panasonic, whose 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 9%, in the top 20 ranking. There are two pure-play foundries in the top 20 ranking. Excluding these two foundry companies, Marvell and ON Semiconductor would have been included in the top 20 ranking. It should be noted that with ON's purchase of Sanyo Semiconductor in 1Q/11, its 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales jumped by 58% (from USD 550 million in 1Q10 to USD 871 in 1Q11).
© IC Insights
In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers showed an 11% increase in 1Q/11 sales as compared to 1Q/10. This growth rate is one point greater than IC Insights' full-year 2011 worldwide semiconductor market forecast of 10%.
There was a wide range of year-over-year growth rates among the top 20 suppliers in 1Q/11. Unlike last year, the memory companies did not secure the top growth rate positions. In fact, the top six 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate increases were logged by non-memory suppliers.
Of the big five memory suppliers in the Top20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), all but Elpida registered 1Q11/1Q10 growth. However, with strong results from their flash memory products helping to offset weakness in their DRAM segments, Samsung, Micron, and Toshiba were each able to display double-digit 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales increases. In contrast, DRAM-dependent Elpida registered the worst 1Q11/1Q10 performance with a 31% drop in revenue.
© IC Insights
Among the Top20 suppliers, only seven companies outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate of 10%. Of the top seven performers, there was only one memory producer--Samsung. The remaining top performing companies included MPU supplier Intel, pure-play foundry TSMC, and logic-intensive suppliers like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Fujitsu, and Freescale.
Nvidia's 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 6%, but it replaced Panasonic, whose 1Q11/1Q10 sales declined by 9%, in the top 20 ranking. There are two pure-play foundries in the top 20 ranking. Excluding these two foundry companies, Marvell and ON Semiconductor would have been included in the top 20 ranking. It should be noted that with ON's purchase of Sanyo Semiconductor in 1Q/11, its 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales jumped by 58% (from USD 550 million in 1Q10 to USD 871 in 1Q11).
© IC Insights
In total, the top 20 semiconductor suppliers showed an 11% increase in 1Q/11 sales as compared to 1Q/10. This growth rate is one point greater than IC Insights' full-year 2011 worldwide semiconductor market forecast of 10%.
There was a wide range of year-over-year growth rates among the top 20 suppliers in 1Q/11. Unlike last year, the memory companies did not secure the top growth rate positions. In fact, the top six 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate increases were logged by non-memory suppliers.
Of the big five memory suppliers in the Top20 ranking (i.e., Samsung, Toshiba, Hynix, Micron, and Elpida), all but Elpida registered 1Q11/1Q10 growth. However, with strong results from their flash memory products helping to offset weakness in their DRAM segments, Samsung, Micron, and Toshiba were each able to display double-digit 1Q11/1Q10 semiconductor sales increases. In contrast, DRAM-dependent Elpida registered the worst 1Q11/1Q10 performance with a 31% drop in revenue.
© IC Insights
Among the Top20 suppliers, only seven companies outperformed the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q11/1Q10 growth rate of 10%. Of the top seven performers, there was only one memory producer--Samsung. The remaining top performing companies included MPU supplier Intel, pure-play foundry TSMC, and logic-intensive suppliers like Broadcom, Qualcomm, Fujitsu, and Freescale.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments