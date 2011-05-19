AMD and Multicoreware team on OpenCL

AMD is collaborating with Multicoreware to deliver an advanced set of tools for OpenCL optimization.

"Accelerated parallel processing represents unprecedented levels of computing capability in mobile form factors, and the tools suite that Multicoreware is developing enables application developers to achieve this performance benefit with less effort," said Manju Hegde, corporate vice president, AMD Fusion Experience Program.



"Our work with AMD is designed to specifically tackle major development challenges the software ecosystem is currently facing, such as maximizing compute utilization, efficiently handling data movement and minimizing dependencies across cores. With improved tools in place, developers will be able to optimize applications to run on powerful heterogeneous and multi-core architectures with ease, and take full advantage of programmable platforms," said Professor Wen-Mei Hwu, chief technology officer, Multicoreware.



AMD and Multicoreware are committed to working together to continue fueling broad industry adoption of OpenCL. The advanced set of tools is designed to work across all relevant vendor hardware, encouraging expansive OpenCL deployment for heterogeneous computing, APUs, as well as discrete CPUs and GPU computing. Previews and tools are scheduled to be available later in 2011.