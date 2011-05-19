Components | May 19, 2011
Mosaid files Complaint against Cisco
Mosaid Technologies initiated legal action against Cisco Systems, Inc., by filing a complaint for patent infringement with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) in Washington, D.C.
Mosaid's complaint asserts that six of Mosaid's patents are infringed by certain Cisco products, including Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and routers, Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) wireless access points, cable modem wireless access points, PoE Internet Protocol (IP) phones, and cable modems with Voice over IP (VoIP). MOSAID is requesting that the ITC halt the unlawful importation and sale of these and certain other Cisco products in the United States.
"We filed this complaint with the ITC because we believe that Cisco, the global market leader in PoE-enabled networking and communications products, is infringing Mosaid's PoE patents and requires a license," said John Lindgren, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mosaid. "We are determined to protect our intellectual property for the ultimate benefit of our shareholders."
Mosaid and Cisco are currently involved in a patent infringement litigation case with respect to 10 of Mosaid's PoE patents, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The case was initiated by Cisco in August 2010. The six patents at issue in Mosaid's ITC complaint are also part of the Delaware case.
